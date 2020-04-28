Emmerdale SPOILERS: Arthur and Archie's feud gets out of hand

Emmerdale next week sees things start to get out of hand as Arthur and Archie's feud continues.

Arthur's jealousy over the attention Archie is getting from mum Laurel threatens to have dangerous consquences when a fire is started.

A camping trip could end in disaster for Archie and Arthur (Credit: ITV)

Arthur's anger levels rise

Arthur is still struggling to accept Archie into his family and it gets worse when a game of kickabout turns sour and Arthur feels sidelined by Laurel.

As Rishi's 70th birthday approaches, he wants to have a camping trip. But Jai is stuck when all the local camping sites are book.

Arthur gets increasingly jealous of Archie (Credit: ITV)

Jai decides they'll camp out at Holdgate and Rishi is excited to be celebrating with his family.

But later a game of rounders turns bitter when Archie is placed on Laurel's team.

Archie loves the attention he's getting, but Arthur gets increasingly more angry.

Archie and Arthur are left alone near the fire (Credit: ITV)

Soon things get dangerous when the camp fire is ready to light and only Arthur and Archie are present.

A spoiler picture shows the fire is lit, but what trouble will the boys cause with it?

Previous incidents

Last year, Archie returned to the village to live with dad Jai after the sudden death of his mum, Rachel.

Although Arthur wanted to help Archie at first, he soon started to become jealous of the attention he was receiving, especially from Arthur's mum Laurel.

Arthur bulled Archie for months (Credit: ITV)

Before Arthur's bullying came to light, he punched Archie causing him to fall unconscious and convinced him no one wanted him around, causing Archie to run away.

Arthur pinned Archie's bruises on family friend Jimmy King.

Jimmy was accused of hurting Archie (Credit: ITV)

After bullying Archie for months, the truth eventually came out.

With the adults now aware of Arthur's cruel behaviour, Archie began to use this to his advantage, threatening to get Arthur in trouble if he didn't do as he said.

Another incident occurred where Archie fell off a bookshelf he had climbed.

However, Archie told his family that Arthur had pushed him.

Will the two boys ever be able to put the past behind them and be friends?

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

