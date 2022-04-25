Anthony Quinlan on soap return – and it’s NOT Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan has revealed he would love to join Coronation Street.

Anthony, who played Pete Barton in Emmerdale, recently revealed he’s in a relationship with former Corrie and Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson.

Away from his love life, Anthony has admitted he hasn’t turned his back on acting in soaps and revealed he would love to appear in ITV soap Coronation Street.

When asked if he would do Corrie, Anthony told OK!: “I think for me Coronation Street is the one I’d love to do. I’m a Manchester boy, it’s literally on my doorstep – I’m still in Manchester so, I would love to do Corrie. Corrie is a great show.”

He continued: “At some point in my career, I’d like to tick that one off one hundred per cent.

“Whether it would be an episode here and there or a regular character, who knows. But at some point it’s gotta be done.”

Anthony Quinlan: What happened to Pete Barton in Emmerdale?

Anthony played Pete Barton in Emmerdale from 2013 until 2020.

He was part of the extended Barton family.

His father James was the brother of Moira’s late husband, John Barton.

During his time in the village, his younger brother Finn died and James was killed by his mother Emma Barton.

Emma was later killed by Moira.

In 2018, his brother Ross left the village, moving to Liverpool with his girlfriend Rebecca and her son Seb.

In 2020, Pete felt there were too many bad memories in the village and decided to go and live with Ross.

Since leaving Anthony has gone on to set up his own company BoxedOff. It provides plant-based supplements and nutrition to help people with their fitness goals.

