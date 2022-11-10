12 Emmerdale Spoilers for next week including affair reveal, adoption shock and horror collapse

As the village says goodbye to both Al and Liv, Emmerdale spoilers for next week can reveal that details of Al’s affair are about to come to light.

Elsewhere, there’s an adoption shock for Amelia, and Sam collapses in a confrontation with son Samson.

Meanwhile, Chas raises suspicions with her erratic behaviour.

Elsewhere, two villagers find closure in the unlikeliest of places.

Chas is thrown when Kerry asks her to attend Al’s funeral with her (Credit: ITV)

1. Kerry seeks solace in an unlikely figure

It’s the week of Al’s funeral, and Chas is struggling to keep her emotions in check.

She is thrown when Kerry asks her to go to Al’s funeral with her.

The next day, Kerry is understanding when Chas explains that she needs to attend Liv’s send-off instead.

Chas struggles to control her feelings following Al’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

2. Chas struggles to contain her grief

As Chas and the Dingles gather to spread Liv’s ashes, Chas is a mess.

As she becomes a sobbing wreck, she pushes Paddy away and leaves the family to it.

Later at the Woolpack, she is distracted when Chloe, Dawn and Billy return from Al’s funeral.

She is upset when she hears about the poor turnout.

Outside, Kerry breaks down in front of Chas.

Awash with the same grief, Chas slips Al’s order of service into her pocket and leaves.

Chas’s extreme reaction to Al’s death leaves Paddy wondering (Credit: ITV)

3. Paddy questions Chas’s grief

At home, Chas secretly reads Al’s order of service.

She takes out her upset and her rage on Paddy, who is thrown by her extreme reaction.

Later, he confides in Lydia.

He wonders whether there is more to Chas’s grief than meets the eye.

Could he be about to uncover Chas and Al’s affair?

Amelia is beginning to worry about her abilities as a mother (Credit: ITV)

4. Amelia worries she can’t look after baby Esther

Amelia is beginning to feel worn out and worried as a mother.

She questions whether she is fit to look after baby Esther.

While Dan attempts to reassure her, she remains unconvinced.

Samson cruelly reminds Amelia that she had planned to get an abortion (Credit: ITV)

5. Samson has some cruel words for Amelia

As Amelia struggles to find a babysitter, Lydia finds a solution.

Samson is left furious when Lydia leaves baby Esther with him.

Later, he takes his anger out on Amelia, suggesting that they put Esther up for adoption.

Next, he cruelly reminds her that she had planned to get an abortion.

Amelia tells him that she knows what’s best for Esther, and storms out.

What will Samson do next?

Amelia leaves Samson fuming after he suggests they put baby Esther up for adoption (Credit: ITV)

6. Amelia is touched by Noah’s sensitivity

At Jacob’s Fold, Noah reassures Amelia that she’s a great mother.

He reveals that he has set up a cot in his room so he can help look after Esther.

Amelia is touched by Noah’s sweet gesture.

Amelia is shocked to receive a visit from social services (Credit: ITV)

6. Social services call in to see Amelia and Esther

After a heated conversation with Noah, Samson decides to take action.

He calls social services and pleads that they take Esther into care.

The next day, Amelia and Dan are shocked when a social worker pays a visit.

The social worker explains that somebody has made a complaint about Esther’s welfare.

Will they take baby Esther into care?

7. Emmerdale spoilers: Sam collapses in confrontation with Samson

Sam is horrified to learn that Samson called social services on Amelia.

He pours his heart out to Samson, explaining all of the sacrifices he made following Alice’s death.

However, Samson hits out, telling Sam that he doesn’t want to be anything like his dad.

This is too much for Sam, who collapses from the shock and stress.

Have Samson’s cruel words killed his dad?

While going through Al’s finances, Chloe makes a shock discovery (Credit: ITV)

8. Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe makes a shock discovery

Kerry needs to talk to Belle about the loan Al took out in her name.

Chloe offers to talk to her for Kerry, and in doing so, she begins to wonder if Al was cheating on Kerry.

Later, Chloe is going through Al’s credit card statements with Victoria.

Her theory is proved to be correct when Al’s estate agent calls.

The agent accidentally lets slip that Al was buying the house for his partner and a child.

Will Chloe tell Kerry?

Kerry is devastated to learn about Al’s secret life (Credit: ITV)

9. Kerry learns about Al’s love rat plans

Chloe tells Kerry about Al and the house.

The next day, Kerry is still reeling from the news of Al’s betrayal.

She finds support in Chas, who is still feeling guilty about the affair.

As they talk, she encourages Kerry to make a big decision.

Nicola is touched when Naomi opens up to her (Credit: ITV)

10. Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola finds closure

Following the trial, Noami approaches Nicola.

Nicola is touched by Naomi’s sincerity when she opens up to Nicola.

Have the pair finally buried the hatchet?

There’s unexpected laughter as Chip jumps up and knocks over Liv’s ashes (Credit: ITV)

11. Ashes to ashes, Vinny falls down

As the Dingles gather to spread Liv’s ashes, Vinny is not ready to say goodbye.

However, a somber moment turns to laughs when Chip makes a mess.

He jumps up on the table, spilling Liv’s ashes all over Vinny.

Covered in Liv’s ashes, Vinny sits on the ground, roaring with tearful laughter.

David pleads with Victoria to take the fall for him (Credit: ITV)

12. Emmerdale spoilers: David asks Victoria to cover for him

David decides to give his struggling business a boost by offering a delivery service.

However, his plans hit the rocks when he receives a speeding ticket which could cost him his licence.

He pleads with Victoria to take the blame for him.

Victoria is horrified.

But will she agree?

