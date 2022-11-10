Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers have revealed a revelation in store for Kerry as she discovers the truth about dead fiancé Al’s crimes.

While sorting through Al’s finances, Kerry and Chloe stumble across evidence of Al’s infidelity – as well as a secret loan he took out and the house he bought.

In her shock, she turns to an unlikely source for advice.

But who?

And how will Kerry react to evidence of Al’s misdemeanors?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Chloe stumbles across evidence of Al’s indiscretions while going through his finances for Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Chloe makes a shocking discovery

In the wake of Al’s funeral, Kerry is going through Al’s finances.

With Al having taken out a loan in her name, Kerry decides that she needs to talk to Belle about it.

Helpfully, Chloe offers to talk to Belle on Kerry’s behalf.

While doing so, she begins to suspect that Al was cheating on Kerry.

Will Chloe tell Kerry her suspicions?

How will Kerry react to Chloe’s discovery? (Credit: ITV)

Kerry is devastated by Chloe’s revelation

Later, Chloe is going through Al’s credit card statements with Victoria.

While doing so, she takes a call from Al’s estate agent.

Her suspicions are confirmed when the estate agent lets some big news slip.

The estate agent accidentally tells Chloe that Al was buying the house for his partner and her child.

Later, Chloe tells Kerry what she has discovered.

Kerry is devastated when Chloe tells her the truth.

What will she do next?

Feeling guilty, Chas chimes in with some advice for Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Kerry turns to an unlikely friend

The next day, Kerry is still reeling from Chloe’s discovery.

In her shock, she turns to an unlikely figure.

She finds support in Chas, who is feeling guilty about her affair with Al.

Chas advises Kerry to make a big decision.

But what does she tell Kerry to do?

And what will Kerry do when confronted with evidence of Al’s cheating?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

