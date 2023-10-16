Royal fans stunned by Zara Tindall’s behaviour in rowdy video shared on social media

Royal fans have been left stunned after spotting Zara Tindall in a rowdy video shared on social media alongside husband Mike.

The late Queen‘s granddaughter danced and sang along to Sweet Caroline with a group of male friends at the Rugby World Cup.

Zara, who attended with husband Mike Tindall, was dressed casual in a cap, jumper, jeans and trainers. She appeared to be letting her hair down as she waved her hands in the hair and belted out the lyrics to the hit song.

Former rugby player James Haskell, who is close friends with fellow sportsman Mike, shared the video to Instagram. The caption read: “What it means. How far will England go?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Haskell (@jameshaskell)

His followers rushed to the comment section after noticing the royal, with one questioning: “Is that Zara Tindall bopping away??” Another said: “I like that fact Zara is with the riff raff ha ha ha.”

Zara giving it large. Fantastic scenes!!

A third wrote: “Go on Zara,” while someone else added: “Zara got in there didn’t she,” alongside a laughing face.

Someone else said: “Zara giving it large. Fantastic scenes!!” and another simply wrote: “Yes Zara!”

Zara Tindall praised as down to earth

As Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne – doesn’t hold a royal title, she and Mike are able to enjoy greater freedom than other members of the royal family.

Zara doesn’t hold a royal title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 42-year-old has been praised for her “down to earth” ways in the past.

British designer Laura Green, who has worked with Zara, previously told People Magazine: “She was a joy and very down to earth, I think that comes across even in pictures, as she’s always so smiley.”

Zara and Mike’s family life

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011 and have Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two. Mike previously revealed that Zara struggles when she has to leave their children for work, saying she “punishes” herself.

Zara and Mike have been married since 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

He told Hello! Magazine earlier his year: “Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it’s just born in. She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.” He added that Zara is a “great mother”.

Zara, who is an accomplished equestrian, has opened up about experiencing mum guilt as she discussed getting back into riding after having kids.

“I found it hard getting myself back to it. Mentally, you feel guilty as as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else,” she said during a podcast interview with husband Mike.

“You do feel guilty. I feel guilty all the time. Even just going to go and ride. I just thought, that’s an aspect of my life now.”

Meanwhile, Mike has revealed that their daughters take after him when it comes to their interest in rugby.

He said: “Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday. They are only nine and four so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on. But they love all sports and they play rugby as well.”

Read more: Prince William reveals emotional reason cousin Zara Tindall left him in tears

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.