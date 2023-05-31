William Prince of Wales had a fake name at university – and it’s now been revealed!

The future King went under a fake moniker during his uni days in a bid to remain undetected…

William had a nickname at university

William Prince of Wales had ‘fake name’ at university

During his university days, William went to some great lengths to hide his identity – including changing his name!

The now Prince of Wales attended St Andrew’s University in 2001. He embarked on a course in Art History, before changing his course to Geography. It was, of course, during his university days that he met his now wife, Kate Middleton.

Now, according to The Mirror, the future king changed his name at university to avoid being detected. It’s been revealed that the name he went by was…Steve.

William did officially enroll at the university under his proper name, William Wales. However, it’s believed that his friends at uni called him Steve. Maybe Kate did too!

Royal fans aren’t impressed though. “Oh and of course no one would’ve recognised him!!” one royal fan sarcastically tweeted.

“The Prince of Wales could have called himself John Smith it would not have made a difference everyone one recognized who he was. Behave!” another joked.

“And she [Kate] still recognised him,” a third said.

Could William and Harry reconcile?

Fans spot sign William Prince of Wales and Harry could reconcile

In other William-related news, eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted a sign that the future King and his brother, Prince Harry, could reconcile.

After the coronation, the Waleses uploaded a video of their family getting ready for the occasion. It was shot at their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

In one shot, when Princess Charlotte enters the room, a piano can be seen in the background. There are pictures on top of the piano – including one of William and Harry with their mother, Princess Diana.

“I think you could take it as a token of William’s deep affection for Harry, regardless of everything that has happened. It would also be a sign of the often happy childhood they had and of how much they loved their mother,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine.

King Charles is jetting off when Harry arrives

King Charles set to snub Duke of Sussex

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to snub his son, Prince Harry, upon the latter’s return to the UK next week. The Duke of Sussex is in the UK next week to give evidence in a phone-hacking trial in London.

However, his visit to the capital is set to coincide with King Charles’ annual holiday to Romania. The monarch is set to be in Transylvania for five days, hiking in the mountains, painting, and reading.

The King has a long history with Romania and is now believed to have 10 properties there. The property he is expected to be staying at this time reportedly doesn’t have any Wi-Fi, radio, or TV there.

The Queen will not be accompanying His Majesty to Romania. Instead, she will remain at home.

