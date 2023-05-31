King Charles in ‘snub’ to Prince Harry as Duke of Sussex plans return to UK

King Charles is snubbing Prince Harry when the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK next week, it has been reported.

Harry will be in London to give evidence in court in a phone hacking trial – but the King isn’t going to be around…

Harry is back in the UK next week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry set to return to UK for trial

A month on from the coronation, and Prince Harry is coming back to the UK. However, unlike the coronation, he’s set to stay for a bit longer this time.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK for less than 48 hours when he flew over for the coronation. He arrived on Friday night (May 6) and was back in the air come Saturday evening (May 6). This meant that he missed the coronation concert on Sunday (May 7).

Harry reportedly didn’t meet with his father or brother – Prince William – during his brief visit to the UK in May.

The Duke of Sussex is flying back to give evidence in court as he takes on Mirror Group Newspapers in a phone hacking trial. Evidence in this claim is expected to last over three days. He is one of a number of high profiles figures bringing damage claims against the newspaper group.

King Charles is off to Romania (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles to miss Prince Harry UK visit

Harry didn’t get a chance to meet with his father during the coronation, according to reports, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to this time either.

The Duke of Sussex’s UK visit is set to coincide with the King’s annual visit to Transylvania. The King has a long history with Romania. He reportedly owns 10 properties there, purchasing his first in 2006.

During his annual visits, the King is believed to enjoy spending his days hiking in the hills and painting. He also is believed to enjoy reading his book in the evenings.

It is believed that there isn’t any Wi-Fi, TV, or radio at the King’s property in Romania. The Queen will not be accompanying her husband to Romania.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s reps for comment. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Is there trouble in paradise? (Credit: Netflix)

Harry contacted divorce lawyers ‘months ago’

In other royal news, Prince Harry reportedly contacted divorce lawyers “months ago”, according to a royal commentator.

During a recent appearance on GB News, Lady Colin Campbell said: “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

She then said: “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain.”

There have also been recent reports claiming that Harry has a room set aside in a nearby hotel that he goes to away from Meghan and the kids.

