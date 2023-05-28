William and Harry’s shock meeting with Paul Burrell ‘revealed’ after brothers lashed out at butler’s ‘betrayal’

Paul Burrel, Princess Diana’s ex-butler, reportedly met with Prince William and Prince Harry before the Duke of Sussex announced his engagement in 2017.

The brothers reportedly hadn’t spoken to their mother’s butler since after her funeral in 1997 when Harry was 12 and William was 15. But a royal source has now alleged to The Sun that Paul met with William and Harry a week before the younger brother announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in 2017.

Prince William and Prince Harry had shock meeting with Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell reportedly attended the meeting alone and “answered all their questions”. The source said the meeting was “very low key” but the brothers wanted to speak with someone who was close to their mother.

They apparently wanted “clarity” on some aspects of their mother’s life. The source claimed: “They asked to keep it all under wraps and he respected that. Paul was happy to tell them everything he knew and shed some light on their memories.”

In 2003, Harry and William publically condemned Paul Burrell for writing a book after Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997. In a statement at the time, they said: “We cannot believe that Paul, who was entrusted with so much, could abuse his position in such a cold and overt betrayal.”

Harry slammed Paul Burrel in his memoir Spare

If the pair did meet in 2017, it appears that Harry still had some bad blood with Paul Burrell. The Duke of Sussex said in his memoir that Paul Burrell “made his blood boil” by publishing the book in 2003.

He wrote: “My mother once called this butler a dear friend, and trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this. He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil.” Harry claimed that he wanted to confront the I’m A Celebrity star, but Charles and William talked him out of it. He also claimed he had “nothing to do with the drafting” of the 2003 statement and he would’ve gone “much further”.

In 2003, Paul Burrell said he wanted to meet with the Princes after they released their statement. But Harry said in his book that the Palace “quashed” the meeting. Prince Harry made no reference to the alleged 2017 meeting in his memoir.

Prince Harry ‘contacted divorce lawyers’

In other Prince Harry news, the Duke reportedly “contacted divorce lawyers months ago” amid reports he is “separating” from Meghan Markle. Lady Colin Campbell claimed: “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

She added: “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain. And also if there are real problems in the marriage, which there do appear to be, Harry’s going to have a heck of a time extricating himself, because he has been very overt about all of his failings and all of his drug-taking.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Prince William, Prince Harry and Paul Burrell.

