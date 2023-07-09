Prince William issued warning over behaviour towards Kate: ‘Husbands do not do this!’

After a video of Prince William and wife Kate went viral recently, the Prince of Wales has been criticised by the hosts of a major podcast.

Podcast Royal hosts Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson discussed the incident, in which William seemed to tell his wife to “chop chop” while using his hand to make a circular motion, on the latest episode.

The alleged incident took place last month, when William and Kate were in Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, from Saudi Arabia.

William and Kate: ‘Husbands don’t do this!’

As people congratulated the newly-married couple after the ceremony, Kate was seen chatting to Rajwa. It was here that William appeared impatient and told his wife to “chop chop”.

Kate does move away from Rajwa, possibly because there were others in the queue still to speak to the couple. However, she continues her conversation with the new bride until they’re finished.

Rachel said that while William wasn’t being “disrespectful”, she could apparently “sense Kate’s tension”.

She added: “Husbands, do not do this! William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride. First of all William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for like no time at all and then he’s like chop, chop – no!”

While Jessica thought that it was funny, Rachel disagreed. She continued: “I know he wasn’t doing it to be disrespectful. But you can kind of sense Kate’s tension as they were walking off, or I could.”

The incident invited lots of conversation

Rachel and Jessica weren’t the only people to comment on the incident, either. Last month, journalist Ranvir Singh mentioned it on Lorraine. She said: “It appears that Kate was having such a lovely time she was chatting away and can you see the hand movements of Prince William there?

“It’s almost as though he’s saying: ‘Chop chop. Hurry along, Kate’. Because Kate’s having a lovely chat with the bride there.”

Also at the wedding were Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli, and Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States. Prince Daniel of Sweden attended too, as did Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were hailed earlier this week when they offered an insight into their marriage during a tea party for the NHS.

Fans of the couple credited the pair for having a very “real” relationship, and said they couldn’t wait for them to become King and Queen. Chop chop, some might say…!

