Queen Camilla’s ‘warning to Kate over relationship with Prince William’

Queen Camilla reportedly once gave Kate, Princess of Wales, some marriage advice.

Camilla and Kate have grown closer in recent years, and it seems behind the scenes Camilla has kept an eye on the Princess of Wales.

In 2020, it was claimed that Camilla had offered some advice that would help Prince William and Kate’s relationship stay the long course. Her advice holds weight to it considering the Queen Consort has been in a relationship with now King Charles for decades.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, Camilla’s handy tip for Kate was to make sure her life follows the way William leads his.

Camilla had “confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince”, a royal author once claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla’s marriage advice to Kate

In his royal biography Battle of Brothers in 2020, Mr Lacey explained: “Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable – well, basically your whole life – around his.”

Meanwhile, previous reports also claimed that Kate “helped” improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, in the early years of Charles and Camilla’s marriage.

After Charles and Camilla married in 2005, there was thought to be tension between the couple and Prince William.

Camilla reportedly offered Kate marriage advice years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort last year: “Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker.

“Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority.

“Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

Kate married into the royal family in 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate married into the royal family in 2011. She had dated Prince William on and off since 2001. They now have three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Following the late Queen’s death in September 2022, William and Kate were given new titles. They are now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Camilla’s title also changed from the Duchess of Cornwall to the Queen Consort. She goes by the title Queen Camilla – something that has divided opinion to say the least.

