William and Kate are reportedly taking time out to “recuperate” with their three children.

It’s claimed the pair will scale back their royal engagements to settle into their new home following an incredibly “tough” time.

Of course, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis recently moved schools after the family moved to Windsor.

Her Majesty the Queen‘s death also came around the same time.

And now it’s time to regroup as a family, it’s claimed.

William and Kate to ‘recuperate’ with the kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly stepped away from their royal duties to take time to settle into their new home.

The couple and their children moved to Adelaide Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, over the summer.

George, Charlotte and Louis then started at Lambrook School.

The very next day, their beloved great-grandmother died, with George and Charlotte paying their respects at her funeral.

Now, after a busy few weeks, William and Kate are planning on enjoying a quiet few weeks with their children.

And it just so happens to coincide with Lambrook’s half-term, with the trio not due to go back till October 31.

‘Tense’ time for the Waleses

The past few weeks have been “tense” for the young family, especially Kate, a source close to the family has claimed.

Speaking to People, they claimed: “Things were very tense that week. It was not exactly the settling-in period they had hoped for.”

However, Majesty magazine’s Joe Little said the family coped well with the stresses they encountered – and that would’ve been exactly what the late monarch would’ve expected.

“She would expect them to carry on with a stiff upper lip and do so with grace,” Joe said.

How William and Kate will spend their free time

Now the family of five have some downtime, it’s claimed they’ll spend some time getting to know their new neighbourhood – and indeed their new neighbours.

The source went on to claim: “They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone. It’s a real little community.”

‘Normal’ upbringing

Recently, the Prince and Princess of Wales were at London’s Olympic Park for an event at the Copper Box Arena.

While there, they whipped fans into a frenzy as William tried his hand at boxing and football.

Their behaviour caused fans to hail their “normal” behaviour.

One said: “For all of their responsibilities in life, they seem down to earth and ‘normal’. I credit Diana and Kate’s upbringing in keeping them grounded.”

And it’s that very same upbringing that William and Kate are said to want for their three children – something royal experts have commented the pair are making a “good job” of.

