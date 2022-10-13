Duchess Kate and Prince William‘s behaviour during an engagement today (Thursday, October 13) had royal fans in a frenzy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park today to take part in a charity event.

Prince William boxing and other delights from this afternoon’s visit to Coach Core by the heir to the throne and the Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/C5ripFoRN0 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 13, 2022

Duchess Kate and Prince William at Olympic Park

Earlier today saw Kate and William attend an engagement at the Copper Box Arena in the Olympic Park.

They were there to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Coach Core – a sports coaching charity they set up back in 2012.

The royal couple met with some of the young people that the now independent charity benefits.

They also had a taster of some of the sports sessions that the charity offers.

Prince William even got involved, trying his hand at a bit of boxing.

The future king practiced his punching as well as his football penalties.

Kate meanwhile, had a go at playing bowls.

The Prince of Wales had a go at some boxing today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Royal fans gush over Kate and William

Upon seeing footage of Kate and William getting involved with the sports at today’s engagement, many a royal fan took to social media to gush over them.

“For all of their responsibilities in life, they seem down to earth and ‘normal’. I credit Diana and Kate’s upbringing in keeping them grounded,” one royal fan wrote.

“I love this engagement!!! Pretty fun to watch,” another said.

“Prince William always ready to have a go. Love it,” a third tweeted.

“I like the fact he actually got involved. He could have just stayed on the side and observe. Very hands-on and definitely a People’s Prince,” another gushed.

A former aide had a lot of good things to say about Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Former secretary makes a touching remark about Kate

In other Kate-related news, a former secretary had some positive things to say about the Princess of Wales.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was Prince William’s private secretary between 2005 and 2013.

“She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it,” he told People magazine.

He then said that he thinks Kate will take on the title of Princess of Wales with “humility”.

It is believed that she appreciates the history associated with the role but wants to “look to the future” and forge her own path with it.

“She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way,” Jamie said.

