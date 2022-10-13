Prince William’s former secretary makes touching revelation about ‘matriarch’ Kate

Kate, Princess of Wales, has been labelled a “matriarch” by a former employee of the family.

The former secretary of William, Prince of Wales has called the Princess of Wales a “matriarch” and said that she “guides the family”.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was the private secretary to Prince William between 2005 to 2013.

“She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [William] when he wants it,” he told People.

He also went on to share that he thinks Kate will take on the Princess of Wales title with “humility”.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Palace shared that Kate is taking her new title very seriously.

The Princess of Wales has become a strong ‘matriarch’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Middleton taking Princess of Wales title with ‘humility’

Kate and William took on their new titles days after the Queen‘s death.

It’s believed that she “appreciates the history associated” with the Princess of Wales role. It was last held by William’s late mother Diana.

However, despite the connection, Kate “understandably wants to look to the future as she creates her own path”.

The couple’s former secretary added: “She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way.”

Meanwhile, it’s been alleged that Kate and Meghan Markle‘s relationship remains frosty.

Despite keeping up appearances amid the Queen’s passing, it’s thought Kate made an effort to keep a distance.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed recently that Kate wanted Meghan kept “away from her”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he alleged: “She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her. Simply because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He continued: “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know.

“As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on. [And] was able to speak, at length, to a media US team about, you know, the fact that things weren’t going particularly well.”

The Princess of Wales is believed to have taken the new title with ‘humility’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan and Kate’s ‘rift’

Meghan and Kate’s alleged rift grew deep following claims that the Duchess of Sussex had made the Princess of Wales cry back in 2018, during the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

However, in her 2021 tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan attempted to clarify the reports.

She claimed to Oprah that what happened was actually the opposite: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining to… flower girl dresses. And it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings.

“I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

