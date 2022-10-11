How Prince William and Kate are filling ‘huge hole’ in royal family left by Queen’s death

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are filling a “huge hole” in the family left by the Queen’s death.

The Queen died last month at the age of 96 and now the senior royals’ roles have all changed.

The monarch’s eldest son, Charles, has become King while William and Kate have become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate have helped fill a hole left by the Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, William and Kate along with Charles and Camilla have replaced the hole left by the Queen’s passing.

Mr Larcombe told OK! Magazine: “We’re beginning to see something that we’ve waited a long time for, something that Charles had been planning all those years prior to becoming King.

“A seamless transition from his mother’s role and a united front – both personally and professionally – with his wife, his son and his daughter-in-law.

“There was a huge hole left in the royal family when the Queen passed away, and that has now been replaced by the new Fab Four.”

Kate, William, King Charles and Camilla have been branded the ‘fab four’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Larcombe said Charles and Camilla are the “ceremonial force”.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are the “glamorous super-couple ensuring that the future is bright”.

The expert said we’ll see the foursome hosting world leaders at Buckingham Palace as well as “dividing up their time to visit as many countries around the world as they can”.

Kate could prove to be a “gutsy” Queen, an expert said (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales as Queen

Now Charles is King, William is heir to the throne.

A body language expert has claimed that when William is King, Kate will make a “gutsy” Queen in the future.

The expert’s comments came after Kate recently became heckled by a woman during an engagement to Northern Ireland.

The woman reportedly told the duchess: “Nice to meet you.

“But it would have been better if it was when you were in your own country.”

However, Kate laughed off the comment and moved on to greet the other well-wishers.

Speaking to FEMAIL, body language expert Judi James said: “We can see Kate’s hand is held for a shake that goes on longer than usual. Her fingers have been pulled up the woman’s sleeve, and her knuckles looked gripped tight enough to whiten.

“Will Kate turn out to be a gutsy queen?

“She doesn’t even seem to glance around for her security to either alert them or to make herself feel safer by checking they were aware.”

The expert insisted that Kate responded with “charm”.

However, her lack of any other response might suggest a “confident lack of fear” at becoming challenged.

