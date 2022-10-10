In the latest Kate Middleton news, it’s been claimed the Princess of Wales will one day make a “gutsy” Queen.

Last week, Kate was heckled while on a trip to Belfast.

Now, according to a body language expert, Kate standing her ground in the uncomfortable situation shows that she will make a “gutsy” Queen in the future.

According to a body language expert, Princess Kate responded with ‘charm’ when heckled and stood her ground (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Middleton news: Royal will make a ‘gutsy’ Queen

While visiting a Northern Irish suicide prevention charity, Prince William, 40, and Kate, 40, greeted fans on a walkabout.

Kate greeted and shook hands with members of the public when one woman began to heckle her.

The woman shook her hand aggressively and stated: “Nice to meet you, but it would have been better if it was when you were in your own country.”

She then added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The Princess of Wales then let go of her hand, stood her ground and laughed the awkward encounter off.

The royal then continued to greet other members of the crowd, ignoring the heckling woman.

The royal couple were on a trip to Northern Ireland when Kate was heckled (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate’s body language

Body language expert Judi James told FEMAIL that Kate has proven that she will be a “gutsy” Queen after her reaction to this encounter.

She suggested that the encounter would have been extremely “uncomfortable” for the Princess.

The expert expressed: “Once she has Kate’s hand, she traps it in her own, performing several quite aggressive-looking shakes while holding it tight and even pulling Kate in towards her as she does so.

“We can see Kate’s hand is held for a shake that goes on longer than usual. Her fingers have been pulled up the woman’s sleeve, and her knuckles looked gripped tight enough to whiten.”

Judi believed that the woman’s intention was to make Kate feel “helpless”, yet it did not have the desired effect.

Kate “doesn’t miss a beat” and swiftly says “oh” then moves on to other members of the crowd.

Judi wondered: “Will Kate turn out to be a gutsy queen? She doesn’t even seem to glance around for her security to either alert them or to make herself feel safer by checking they were aware.”

She also added that Kate seemed disappointed with the woman’s comments.

However, Judi claimed Kate responded with “charm” but her lack of any other response might suggest a “confident lack of fear at being challenged”.

The royal couple pay thanks

After their trip to Northern Ireland, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their social media channels to thank the people of Northern Ireland for their hospitality.

The couple posted an action-packed reel on their Instagram showing various clips of their special time in Northern Ireland.

They captioned the post: “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!”.

The video showed the couple meeting the public, however, the video of Kate and the heckler was strategically left out.

It also showed the Prince and Princess making cocktails, chatting to children and playing with some playful dogs.

