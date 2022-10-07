Princess Kate was “heckled” while greeting fans in Northern Ireland yesterday (October 6).

The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined in Belfast by her husband Prince William, 40.

Their trip began with a visit to a suicide prevent charity before shaking people’s hands outside.

However, as one woman held onto Kate’s hand, she proceeded to heckle the royal.

Woman heckles Princess Kate

In a video shared online, the woman is seen shaking Kate’s hand.

She then tells the royal: “Nice to meet you but it would have been better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The woman then added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

While the comment was certainly unexpected, the Princess of Wales appeared unfazed as she laughed it off and went on to greet others.

Fans divided over the incident

Taking to Twitter, many people had mixed views about the incident.

One person said: “Well done to the young lady who let Kate Middleton know that Ireland belongs to the Irish and not England or the English monarch.”

A second wrote: “Well said that woman.”

“Well it does… so spot on,” another added.

However, others thought the moment was uncalled for.

One person tweeted: “As an American watching what happened the woman came off rude and brash, even grabbing on to Catherine. Catherine was full of grace.”

A second said: “She can say whatever she wants but she didn’t have to shake her arm violently for such a long time. She must have felt disappointed since she was looking for a bad reaction to record on her phone and she didn’t get one.”

“Rubbish, Northern Ireland is part of the UK and we have a UK royal family. The Princess of Wales would also still be able to visit it even if it wasn’t, whatever that rude young lady say,” a third added.

A fourth user tweeted: “What a nasty person. Kate is in her own country. The UNITED KINGDOM of Great Britain and Northern Ireland!”

And a fifth said: “Uncalled for. Yes, Ireland belongs to the Irish but dragging Kate into it is unfair. She has no say what goes on in NI.

“She handled the situation with class and dignity, unlike the clown shouting at her. The likes of her certainly don’t do anything for the Irish cause.”

Princess Kate and Prince William became the Princess and Prince of Wales after the Queen’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Princess Kate’s new titles

After the Queen’s death, William and Kate have been performing under their new titles of the Prince and Princess Wales.

The Queen died on Thursday September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland.

