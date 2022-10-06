Royal fans gush over Kate and William’s behaviour as they go up against each other in joint visit

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales‘ behaviour in Belfast today had royal fans taking to Twitter in their droves to gush over them.

The royal couple took each other on in a cocktail-making contest during a joint engagement today, and royal fans were loving it.

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/t24ifPmrI9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 6, 2022

William and Kate in Belfast

Today saw the Prince and Princess of Wales undertake a joint engagement together.

The royal couple made a surprise trip to Belfast today to visit cross-community organisations that help support people from all backgrounds.

It was their first visit to Northern Ireland since the Queen‘s death last month.

During their visit, the royal couple tried their hand at mixology.

They went head to head to see who could make a cocktail the fastest.

In a short clip uploaded to their official Twitter account, the Cambridges could be seen racing each other to make the fastest cocktail.

Judging by the huge grin on Kate’s face, we think it’s safe to say that she emerged victorious!

Royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & Cornwall (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Royal fans gush over Prince and Princess of Wales’ behaviour

Upon seeing the clip of the Waleses getting competitive with cocktails, royal fans took to Twitter to gush over them.

“@KensingtonRoyal change (again) the name of this account with The Prince and Princess of COCKTAILS,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Love Will and Kate when they do things like this!”

“I just love how they interact when in for a challenge,” another said. “They look so happy, Kate looks so comfortable & they both look to really enjoy what they’re doing.”

“Love the fun but competitive nature,” a third wrote.

“Love how much fun you two are having!!!” another said.

“Absolutely love the fun competitions yous two have, but sorry Prince William Princess Catherine won this one,” a fifth tweeted.

“Love your sane and lively competition! What a great couple, the best team!” another wrote.

Kate went on a solo trip earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton praised for solo trip

Yesterday saw Kate head off on a solo trip to Guildford.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall was there to visit an award-winning maternity ward.

Body language expert Darren Stanton was full of praise for the royal, saying that she’s a “natural” at solo royal engagements.

“Kate is obviously a natural when it comes to royal engagements,” he said.

“Following several years of attending major events and representing the Royal Family comes very much within her stride,” he continued.

“Her body language shows she has become very confident and exudes a calmness about her – with or without Prince William by her side.”

