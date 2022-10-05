William and Kate’s ‘move to Windsor with their children sparked uproar,’ claims expert

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ move to Windsor caused tension within the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

During the summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Adelaide Cottage in an effort to “downsize” to give the children a more “normal” life.

William and Kate moved homes over the summer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ move

Over the summer, William, 40, and Kate, 40, moved into Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle with their three children.

The move was thought to be sparked by many reasons.

Being closer to the late Queen and having more privacy away from cameras were some.

Apparently, the move was also due to the desire to lead a “normal life” with their family.

The couple moved to Windsor from their previous permanent residence in Kensington Palace.

Their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are now attending Lambrook School, which is only a 15-minute drive away from their new residence.

This means that William and Kate can take their children to and from school.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly spent £12 million on renovations to Kensington Palace before the move to Windsor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie have claimed that the move caused an “uproar”.

This is apparently due to the amount of money that was spent renovating Kensington Palace.

On their podcast Royally Obsessed, they expressed: “There is a lot of uproar because Robert Jobson said that the Waleses had £12 million worth of renovations done to Kensington Palace 1A.

“To make it family-oriented and liveable for them and their kids.

“The promise was that they’d be there for the long haul”

The royal couple still owns Kensington Palace, along with Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Reports claim they’ll use Kensington Palace for their official office and will conduct royal work from there.

Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess’ new home was once used by Princess Margaret’s former lover Peter Townsend in the 1950s.

Their new residence has plenty of garden for the children to enjoy and is closer to Kate’s parents who live in Berkshire.

The cottage has recently been refurbished, so there will not be any need for any costly renovations.

Adelaide Cottage is only 900 yards away from Frogmore Cottage, which was the former home of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan have moved to the United States after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

However, they will still use the residence when they return to the UK for events and other commitments.

Roberta and Rachel also weighed in about this on their podcast.

Rachel said: “It’s right next to Frogmore Cottage, so if Meghan and Harry are there, there’s going to be some tension!”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

