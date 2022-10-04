Prince George of Wales has an adorable way of earning his pocket money, according to new claims.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has shared some insight into what Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly like as parents.

According to the author, George and his siblings have special ways to earn their keep.

Katie says it’s likely Kate and William entice George with pocket money in exchange for good behaviour.

Prince George ‘earns pocket money’ from his parents, a royal author has claimed (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince George ‘earns pocket money’ from parents

“I’d imagine they’ll have all the children doing chores like laying the table for dinner in return for pocket money or rewards like screen time,” Katie, who has just published The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy And The Future Of The Crown, told OK!.

According to Katie, William and Kate are coping well with juggling royal duties and being parents.

“They try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practice and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta,” she continued.

“They try to do the school run as much as possible. Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on.”

William and Kate, who share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together, first met at the University of St Andrews back in 2001.

They later tied the knot in 2011.

Kate recently opened up about their romance and labelled their marriage as “extraordinary”.

During a recent royal engagement, a fan handed Kate an old picture of herself and William.

In response, she said: “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that. So it’s extraordinary.”

Kate Middleton recently opened up about her marriage (Credit: Splashnews)

How Kate acclimatised to life as a royal

Meanwhile, author Katie recently shared insight into why Kate settled into royal life so well.

“Marrying into the royal family may look easy, it may look like a wonderful life of… round-the-clock staff,” she told Fox News Digital.

“The reality is, it’s really tough. We can look back to [Diana], the Princess of Wales, [and] the struggles that she had, the isolation that she felt at a very early stage in her marriage to the Prince of Wales.”

“And Sarah Ferguson — you know, I don’t think she ever fell out of love with Prince Andrew, but she never got to see him,” she said.

“He was busy with his royal career. She was left at home for long periods of time, and eventually, the marriage broke down. When you look to the success stories, you look to Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who’s had a very long-lasting marriage to Prince Edward.”

