Kate, Princess of Wales ‘is a natural without Prince William on engagements and has likeliness to Diana’

Kate, Princess of Wales is a “natural” with or without Prince William on royal engagements, an expert has said.

Following the Queen‘s death last month, Kate was given two new titles – Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

This week, the duchess stepped out for a solo engagement as she visited a maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

The Princess of Wales visited a maternity unit on Wednesday (Credit: YouTube)

Kate, Princess of Wales engagements

During the visit, Kate held a tiny premature baby and also made a revelation about her children to the staff and mothers.

According to Amy Stubbs, the hospital’s deputy director of midwifery, Kate said she felt “big pressure” choosing her children’s names.

Royal fans gushed over Kate’s appearance and actions during the engagement and now a body language expert has said how she’s similar to the late Princess Diana.

Kate is a “natural” with or without William on royal engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess of Wales’ similarity to Diana

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said the mother-of-three is a “fantastic communicator” like Diana was.

Mr Stanton said: “If we look at her body language, we can see Kate has amazing eye contact with everyone she meets.

“While meeting a lady at the front of the hospital, the pair were both mirroring each other while Kate matched and maintained eye contact with the woman.

“Unconscious gestures made by Kate to develop a good rapport with those she is interacting with.

“And proof that she is a fantastic communicator much like Princess Diana.”

He added: “There’s also a sincerity in Kate’s emotions when we see her in public.

Kate is a “fantastic communicator” like Diana, an expert said (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate latest

“On her arrival to the hospital, she was greeted by onlookers and gifted with flowers.

“With Kate displaying genuine gratitude by flashing a wide smile – her face was fully engaged and there was a softness around her eyes.”

Meanwhile, he also said Kate is a natural on engagements with or without her husband William by her side.

He said: “Kate is obviously a natural when it comes to royal engagements.

“Following several years of attending major events and representing the Royal Family comes very much within her stride.

“Her body language shows she has become very confident and exudes a calmness about her – with or without Prince William by her side.”

He added: “She holds herself in a strong manner and Kate knows how to engage with those around her…

“…often looking on very closely when speaking to someone.

“She rarely gets distracted and gives that person her undivided attention.”

