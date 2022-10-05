Princess Kate branded ‘a natural’ as photo shows her cradling tiny newborn baby

Princess Kate has been branded ‘a natural’ as a photo showing her cradling a tiny newborn baby has been shared.

The new Princess of Wales – also the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall – visited a maternity ward today.

And as part of her engagement at at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Kate enjoyed a snuggle with a tot.

Princess Kate looked stunning in ochre for her hospital visit today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Kate news

Kate, 40, attended the Guildford maternity unit to hear about holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.

But she also made time for a very special audience with baby Bianca.

A snap of Kate cuddling the little one melted hearts on both Twitter and Instagram when shared by royal social media accounts this afternoon (Wednesday October 5).

And some fans even joked the tender moment caught on camera could leave mum-of-three Kate pondering whether she might want another child.

Kate was branded a “natural” (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Supporters on social media were bowled over by the image – and pronounced Kate a “natural”.

“The Princess of Wales looks very natural holding this baby,” one person tweeted.

“I can sense your amazing maternal instincts.”

Another person echoed that by writing: “She’s just a natural.”

Someone else meanwhile suggested Kate’s pose indicated how compassionate she is.

“Princess of Wales showing how much love she has by snuggling that baby so closely,” they claimed.

And yet another person noted the trip may have helped following the passing of the Queen.

They posted: “Lovely visit! I’m sure visiting a maternity ward was soothing after grieving such loss recently.”

The Princess of Wales looks very natural holding this baby.

Others couldn’t help but tease Kate might think about becoming a mum again.

“Awwww 4 a nice number?” asked one fan.

Another teased: “Oh William watch out! Such a sweet photo.”

“Someone’s getting broody,” claimed someone else.

And another social media user tweeted: “We’d all love to see another little Wales Princess (or Prince). If you were so inclined.”

Princess Kate was greeted by medical staff in Guildford (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Kate Middleton wore today

Princess Kate also caught the eye with her stunning yellow Karen Millen outfit she wore for the engagement.

The pleated, belted midi ochre dress is believed to cost around £220.

It was accessorised with navy suede court stiletto shoes and a navy clutch bag.

And it is thought Kate was also wearing Emily Mortimer jewellery, including hera white gold and diamond pear drop earrings.

Royal fans hailed Kate’s look as “radiant”.

“Beautiful Princess of Wales. Her beauty radiates like sunshine,” one observer tweeted.

Read more: Royal fans brand Kate ‘radiant’ and ‘ray of sunshine’ as she stuns in yellow for visit to maternity unit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.