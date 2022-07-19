Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate holding hands
Royals

Princess Charlotte goes by different name at school so she’s a ‘normal’ pupil

Just like her dad and uncle did

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Prince William and Kate’s daughter is known by the nation as Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

However, as soon as she puts on her school uniform and enters the school grounds, she is known by another name.

Her parents are thought to want their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – to have a “normal” childhood, so it’s thought this is why Princess Charlotte goes by a different name at school.

But what is it?

Princess Charlotte and Prince George holding hands with William and Kate
Princess Charlotte attended Thomas’ Battersea primary school with her older brother Prince George (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte uses a different name at school

Both Charlotte and George attended Thomas’ Battersea primary school in London, with reports suggesting they’ll move schools over the summer.

But although the pair are royalty, the children were treated just like the other primary school kids.

Prince William and Kate reportedly want their kids to have as “normal” a childhood as possible and so Princess Charlotte goes by a different name in school, it’s claimed by the Mirror.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s moment with Prince George that left fans gushing

Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

But as soon as she enters the school gates, she’s referred to by a different name.

Just like her older brother Prince George, she uses her parent’s title, Cambridge, as her surname in school.

Therefore, she is called Charlotte Cambridge.

Her dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry also did a similar thing for their names as they used their dad Prince Charles’ title, Wales, for their surnames.

Princess Charlotte waving in the carriage
Princess Charlotte uses her parent’s title as her surname and is referred to as Charlotte Cambridge in school (Credit: Cover Images)

But that’s not the only nickname that’s been given to the princess.

In a video of Prince William and Kate attending the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 with their kids, he calls his daughter ‘Mignonette’ instead of Charlotte.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

Mignonette is a French word which translates to delicate or sweet.

How cute!

Kate also often refers to Charlotte as Lottie.

