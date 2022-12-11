William and Kate ‘to make gesture to Archie and Lilibet in royal tradition’

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales will reportedly make a gesture to their nephew and niece Archie and Lilibet.

Despite claims of a ‘rift’ between the couple and William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Prince and Princess of Wales apparently want to send Archie and Lili Christmas gifts.

According to a royal expert, although William, Kate, Harry and Meghan won’t exchange presents among themselves, the children still will.

William and Kate will reportedly send Archie and Lilibet Christmas gifts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roya Nikkhah wrote in The Sunday Times: “In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, one, of a present under the tree.

“And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis, who are nine, seven and four.

“There will be no presents exchanged between the adults.”

Meghan opened up about having dinner with Kate and William (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan speaking about Kate meeting on Netflix

The reports come after Meghan opened up about meeting Kate for the first time in her and Harry’s new Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their tell-all documentary, with the first three episodes streaming on Thursday (December 8).

The next three episodes will be on the streaming service from December 15.

Speaking about meeting up with William and Kate, Meghan said she was wearing ripped jeans and was “barefoot” as she invited them for dinner.

Meghan spoke about meeting Kate and William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan on Netflix

She added: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

The Netflix series is expected to see damning comments and claims made about the royals.

The former head of royal protection, Dai Davies, recently said the show could bring a risk to the royal family.

He told the Sunday Telegraph: “Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has, you could have those at the extreme end of the ‘taking the knee’ variety having a go at members of the Royal family.”

Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now. Another three episodes will be released on Thursday, December 15.

