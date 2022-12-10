Prince William and wife Kate have been praised over their handing of the Harry and Meghan Netflix drama.

In what has been a tumultuous week for the royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales have brushed aside the controversy, riding out the storm with “dignity”.

It’s been business as usual for William and Kate this week, and it seems the Princess of Wales is firmly ensconced in the Christmas spirit.

A new image of the Princess of Wales, celebrating her Christmas carol concert, was released today (Credit: ITV)

William and Kate move on from Netflix drama

A beautiful new picture of Princess Kate has been released today (December 10).

It sees the royal pictured smiling in a gorgeous red sequin dress, standing in front of a Christmas tree.

The image was taken to celebrate her Christmas Eve carol concert – Royal Carols: Together At Christmas – which she is hosting.

The service will be recorded next week and shown on ITV1 on December 24.

It’ll not only pay tribute to the late Queen, but also highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.

Back to work for Wills

William, meanwhile, has been speaking to winners of his Earthshot Prize this week.

After heading home from the glitzy awards in Boston, it was back to business for the heir to the throne.

He was pictured taking part in several Zoom calls with the winners of the prize.

The keep calm and carry on attitude in the wake of the Harry and Meghan drama has impressed royal fans.

Many took to the comments section of William’s post to declare the couple are handling the fallout with “dignity”.

“We stand with you Catherine and William. No one should sell out their family for a paycheck,” blasted one.

“Keep calm and carry on with dignity and class,” said another.

“Class acts,” another agreed of the couple.

“Dignity and class – unlike the two living in the USA,” slammed another.

“He is a royal to be proud of!” cooed another.

“William and Kate do not look phased one bit by the hoopla over Harry and Meghan’s documentary. They carry themselves with such grace and fortitude. Carry On!” said another.

“Thank you both for all you do…you are our future in every way, all done with grace,” another added.

Prince William and Kate were recently in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary

The first three episodes of the Harry and Meghan documentary dropped on Netflix earlier this week.

Revelations included a death threat against Meghan, shock claims about their engagement interview and Doria Ragland’s first meeting with Harry.

The couple also hit out at the royal family over its alleged lack of support for Meghan when it came to press intrusion.

