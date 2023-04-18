William and Kate ‘to cut coronation plans short for sake of daughter Charlotte’

In the latest Kate and William news, the royal couple are reportedly set to cut their coronation plans short for the sake of their daughter.

The nation, and the palace, are gearing up for King Charles‘ big day on May 6. It will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

But it seems Prince William and Kate might be leaving rehearsals for the historical event a tad earlier than expected. And it’s all apparently down to daughter Charlotte.

Kate and William are apparently going to cut their coronation plans short (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and William news

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at the coronation has been up in the air ever since it was announced that they were officially invited by the King. But after months of deliberation and speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry’s attendance via a statement shared on Wednesday.

They also revealed that Meghan will not be attending with Prince Harry. She will instead stay at their reported £11m Montecito mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The latter who will be celebrating his birthday on his grandfather’s big day.

But Prince Archie is not the only royal grandchild to be celebrating a birthday during coronation week, as Princess Charlotte will be turning eight on May 2.

Princess Charotte’s birthday takes place during Coronation rehearsals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and William to ‘cut Coronation plans short’

The King’s Coronation rehearsals will reportedly be taking place between May 2 and May 5. They are to be held in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace. As a result of the diary clash, an insider has claimed that Will and Kate are set to cut their first rehearsal short to celebrate Charlotte’s birthday.

They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week.

Speaking to OK!, the source claimed the royal couple do not want Charlotte’s birthday “to get buried in coronation hype”. The insider added: “They have ensured that Charlotte’s birthday will be celebrated properly during coronation week.”

“Charlotte will be at school at Lambrook on that Tuesday. So the plan is to collect her at the usual time and drive back to Windsor for a small party with her friends at Adelaide Cottage. It might even be a surprise party because staff have been told to keep it quiet.”

The insider also alleged that Lambrook, the school that all Kate and Will’s children attend, will be allowing pupils to head off early on Friday May 5 for coronation weekend.

“The Wales family will head to London on Friday afternoon to prepare for coronation weekend in London. They are all very excited about it,” the source added.

ED! has reached out to reps for William and Kate comment.

Charlotte will have a ‘big’ moment at Charles’ coronation (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte to enjoy ‘big public moment’ at coronation

When it comes to Charles’ actual big day, it’s been reported Charlotte will enjoy a “big public moment” and her grandfather’s coronation.

It will be a historic event and many members of the royal family will make an appearance throughout the day. The palace recently revealed that Prince George will take on a big role.

According to the Mirror, George’s siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will make an appearance on the palace balcony during the celebrations.

The publication claims that only 15 royals will appear on the balcony, and these will be ‘working royals’ only. This comes after reports the King is planning on slimming down the monarchy. Plans seen by the Mirror reportedly show Charlotte and Louis joining George and their parents on the balcony. However, the report claims that Prince Andrew won’t be standing on the balcony.

Read more: Royal fans spot Princess Charlotte’s ‘proud sister’ moment with Louis at Easter service

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.