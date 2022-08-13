Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can probably request any food they want – especially as they have an entire band of chefs catering for them.

However, given they’re not yet in double digits, it’s safe to assume they’re not looking for anything fancy when it comes to their food.

Their favourite meals are what you’d expect from any nine, seven and four year-olds.

So what are they?

Here’s everything we know about the Cambridge kids’ favourite meals.

Prince George loves Italian food like pasta and pizza (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George is a big fan of Italian food

Although he’s a royal, Prince George has proved he’s just like the rest of us when his mum Kate revealed his favourite meal.

Kate revealed that Prince George is a fan of Italian food and loves to eat pasta and pizza.

Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust said: “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her.

“They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

On another trip to St Luke’s Community Centre, Kate revealed how her three children also like making pizza.

She said: “I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy.”

Princess Charlotte is ‘pretty good’ with spicy foods (Credit: Cover Images)

Will and Kate admit Princess Charlotte is good with heat

Princess Charlotte has captured the hearts of the nation for her confidence and sass.

So it’s no surprise that she’s fearless when it comes to food too!

When Prince William and Kate visited Prince Shah Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, Kate talked about how she loved to make curry at home.

She went on to explain that she tones down the spice for Prince George and Louis.

However, her daughter Charlotte is ” pretty good with heat” and loves spicy foods like her mum’s curry.

Prince Louis’ favourite food is beetroot (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis is a big fan of a certain vegetable

The Duchess of Cambridge has also shared that her youngest son, Prince Louis, has a fondness for a certain vegetable.

And it may surprise you!

We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot.

While filming with Mary Berry for the TV Christmas special, she revealed that Prince Louis has a liking to beetroot.

Kate said: “We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot.”

Although it may seem like an odd choice, we bet that the royals include beetroot in an array of incredible salads and meals.

Read more: Balmoral invite ‘bittersweet’ for Meghan Markle amid fears Harry could want to move back to the UK

What do you think about the Cambridge kids’ favourite meals? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.