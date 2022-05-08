Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want to be known by their first names and not their titles in a break away from royal tradition.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision comes after their Caribbean tour earlier this year.

The couple apparently want to ditch bows and curtsies in public and become “more approachable” and “less formal”.

William and Kate reportedly want to ‘break with tradition’ by being known by their first names (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition.”

Following their Caribbean tour – which faced criticism and protests – the source claims that William and Kate “went over everything” with aides.

The insider continued: “The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.

The royal couple during their Caribbean tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge… ‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing.”

The source added that the couple reportedly want to “avoid the bows and curtsies in public” to break away from “a lot of the tradition”.

They want to be more approachable.

They said Kate and William want to “focus on a modern monarchy”.

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

The Caribbean tour faced some controversy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple had faced some criticism during their Caribbean tour in March.

The tour sparked protests and William faced backlash for failing to use his speeches to apologise for slavery.

Royal expert Russell Myers told the Lorraine show: “There was lot of instances of success in this tour and William and Kate were well received from a lot of the places they went to.

“However, the tour was marred by protests, small in number but mighty in voice.

“Whether William’s speeches on slavery went far enough, campaigners didn’t think that they did.

“The optics of the tour weren’t great.”

