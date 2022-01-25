Meghan Markle is a big fan of a healthy diet, new research seems to suggest. But what are her secrets?

The Duchess of Sussex’s staples of avocado, peanut butter and fish tacos apparently pull in 1100 Google searches a month.

What does Meghan Markle eat in a day?

Research, done by exercise and nutrition experts Barbend, found that Meghan has the most popular royal diet in the world after her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan apparently has a healthy diet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Breakfast

According to the research, Meghan starts her day with hot water and lemon which can help with inflammation and cleansing her system.

Read more: Harry and Meghan set to return to UK as their ‘diaries remain free’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Like Kate, Meghan is also a lover of oats mixed with almond or soy milk, bananas and agave syrup.

But the duchess also creates a “beautiful organic mix” to put in her son Archie’s waffle maker, which he was gifted by the Queen. How cute!

Meghan has similar eating habits to Kate Middleton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lunch

Meghan reportedly mainly sticks to plant-based foods during the week.

One of her favourites is apparently avocado on toast which she’ll order with a poached egg if she’s staying in a hotel.

It seems Meghan’s upbringing in California has had a huge influence on her decision to stick with fresh foods and organic produce.

It’s said the mother-of-two also loves Baja style food – a mix cuisine of Mexican chicharrón and cotija cheese with white fish and California seafood.

Meghan makes organic waffles for her son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But apparently, her go-to lunch is a fish taco!

Snacks

And the healthy eating doesn’t stop at snacks. Meghan apparently loves “energy boosting nutritious raw foods”.

She’s said to enjoy chia seed pudding every week as well as hummus, carrots and green juice she has in the afternoons.

Dinner

According to the research, Meghan has a lot of similiarities to Kate when it comes to her dinner choices.

She reportedly enjoys cooking “rich and warming meals” for her friends and family.

Meghan’s staple is said to be roast chicken – which was the meal she was cooking with Prince Harry when he proposed!

Read more: Prince Charles ‘offers olive branch to Prince Harry over memoir fears’

The research also says Meghan previously mentioned enjoying lamb tagine, pot roast and slow-cooked chicken. Yum!

Dessert

Finally, one of Meghan’s favourite desserts is reportedly banana cake including two secret ingredients.

These are chocolate chips and ginger.

Do you enjoy any of these meals? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.