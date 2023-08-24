Thomas Markle breaks silence on claims he’s involved in ‘tacky’ tour of Meghan’s new hometown

Thomas Markle has spoken out about claims he was involved in a sightseeing tour that would take royal fans to his daughter Meghan Markle’s Californian hometown.

Estranged father Thomas has been entangled in several scandals around Meghan and her husband Prince Harry over the years.

Thomas’ alleged interviews, arranged photo shoots and conversations have meant that he and Meghan have a strained relationship.

Sightseeing tour

News of a celebrity sightseeing tour involving their Montecito home has caused backlash over privacy issues. The new tour was called Royal Celebrity Tour of Los Angeles and Montecito and it was reported to be led by photographer Karl Larsen, who once worked with Thomas.

Thomas, however, told Mail Online: “I never gave my approval to Karl Larsen for any tour anywhere. I am not involved in any way.”

The photographer reportedly listed the tour on the travel website Tripening. Currently, there are no tours with that title listed. The New York Post reported that the description read: “I’m the world-famous celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, a best friend of Thomas Markle (Meghan’s father) and the guy with a stunning exclusive portfolio of pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in Montecito.”

According to The Mirror, the tour costs £958.84 and could seat up to six people.

Thomas hits back

A source close to Thomas alleged to the Mail Online: “The claim that somehow Tom is involved in this tacky and, frankly, exploitative tour is 100% false and has left Tom angry and deeply distressed. There is no truth to any of it. He would never lend his name to something like this.”

Thomas Markle Jr also told the Mail Online: “Under no circumstances whatsoever did my father ever agree – or was even aware of – such a ridiculously cheesy and embarrassing idea of being involved in a tour bus business with Karl Larsen, who has no authorisation to use my father’s name in any ad campaign for a cheesy Hollywood tour van business. What kind of person does that?”

The tour would have also covered other celebrities who lived in the area, including Katy Perry and Cameron Diaz.

Karl and Thomas did record a series of YouTube episodes for their show Remarkable Friendship last year. Reportedly, Thomas felt uncomfortable with some of Karl’s comments about the Sussexes and pulled away.

ED! has contacted Karl for comment as a result of this story.

‘If that doesn’t move her, what would?’

Thomas has had several health complications over the years. Last year, he suffered a stroke in May and missed Meghan and Harry’s due to undergoing heart surgery.

Speaking to Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight earlier this year, Thomas said that Meghan had not reached out to him after his stroke. He then added: “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?”

