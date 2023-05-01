Thomas Markle accuses daughter Meghan of ‘killing him’: ‘I refuse to be buried by her’

Thomas Markle has said his daughter Meghan Markle has “killed me and then mourned me” in a new interview.

The 78 year old, who reportedly hasn’t had a relationship with Meghan since she married into the royal family, has spoken out in a new TV documentary. Thomas, alongside Meghan’s half-siblings Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jnr, feature in the new show.

Speaking on Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, Thomas said: “She killed me and then mourned me. I refuse to be buried by her.”

He explained that he had a stroke last year and claimed Meghan didn’t reach out. He said in the documentary: “If she doesn’t turn up for a stroke, if that doesn’t move her, what would?”

However, Thomas said he’s “open to any kind of conversation” to try and repair their relationship. He asked: “How can I fix this?”

Meghan has reportedly had a strained relationship with her family since marrying Prince Harry in 2018. Apart from her mother, none of her other family members attended the wedding.

Before Meghan’s wedding to Harry, Thomas staged paparazzi pictures. He wasn’t able to attend the wedding after undergoing a heart operation days before. He also suffered a heart attack.

Meghan had written to her father in a private letter, which later got leaked to the press.

Thomas, as well as Samantha, did a series of TV interviews in the lead-up to the wedding and after. He has also made pleas to his daughter to try and mend their relationship as well as to see his grandchildren on several occasions.

In their Netflix show, Harry also spoke about Meghan losing the relationship with her dad. He said: “She had a father before this. And now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland also featured in the show. She said of Thomas: “I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus. I felt sad that the media would run with this. That he would capitalise [on this]. Certainly as a parent, that’s not what you do. It’s not parenting.”

Harry and Meghan quit their senior royal roles in 2020. They moved to America and now live in California with their two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. It’s believed that Thomas hasn’t met his grandkids, or even Harry.

Harry will return to the UK this weekend to attend his father King Charles’ coronation. Meghan will remain in the US with their kids.

