Meghan Markle’s father Thomas launches another savage attack on her and ‘her ginger husband’

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, launched yet another savage attack on her and Prince Harry over the weekend in a new video on his YouTube channel.

Thomas also pledged to help his daughter, Samantha, in her lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex.

The 77-year-old has launched a new YouTube channel (Credit: Remarkable Friendship / YouTube)

Thomas Markle hits out at Meghan and Harry on his YouTube channel

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas, took aim at his daughter once more yesterday (Sunday, March 13).

Thomas and his friend, Karl Larsen, an American photographer, have set up a YouTube channel together called Remarkable Friendship.

Read more: The Queen: Royal expert makes heartbreaking prediction for 95-year-old monarch

During their first video on the new channel – which currently has just over 4k subscribers – Thomas took the opportunity to hit out at the Duchess of Sussex – again.

Thomas’ eldest daughter, Samantha, is set to sue Meghan for the “false narrative” she painted about her “rags to riches” upbringing during last year’s Oprah interview.

When asked by Larsen whether he would give evidence in court against Meghan, Thomas said: “I would be more than happy to.”

Thomas Markle took aim at Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Thomas Markle say about Meghan on his YouTube channel?

Thomas then continued with his attack on his daughter and her husband.

“I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face,” he revealed.

“I haven’t seen them face-to-face, and I haven’t seen my grandchildren. I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter,” he said.

Thomas then went on to say that Prince Harry never visited him to ask him for Meghan’s hand in marriage.

“I thought that the royals have some kind of sense of dignity where he would have taken the time to fly down to see me,” Thomas sniped.

He then went on to say that Meghan should settle the case with Samantha.

“She can’t defend the things she said,” he added.

Samantha is taking Meghan to court (Credit: GB News)

Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle

Last month it was revealed that Samantha, Meghan’s half-sister, is set to sue the Duchess of Sussex for comments she made during the Oprah interview.

The 57-year-old is reportedly suing her half-sister for $75,000.

According to US publication TMZ, Samantha has reportedly accused Meghan of launching a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s reputations.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘snub’ Queen as they pull out of Prince Phillip memorial

She slammed numerous stories Meghan has recounted as being “untrue”. She also said Meghan lied about her “rags to riches” backstory.

Meghan’s lawyers have dismissed Samantha’s claims. They told TMZ: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.