Meghan Markle accused of ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour as ‘new low’ called out

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour by one of her regular critics.

Angela Levin is a royal biographer and talking head for the likes of GB News. She frequently appears on TV to offer her opinions on the Sussexes and other royal matters.

Now Angela has spoken out about Meghan once again, giving her take on the implications of the Duchess being spotted wearing a stress patch.

Smiling through it all? ‘The last few months, even years, have been extremely hard for Meghan’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle latest news

Earlier this month, Meghan was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a stress patch on her wrist. It is thought the £3 NuCalm product offers those wearing it a feeling of calmness.

The Duchess was seen wearing the item around the time Harry was on a trip to East Asia. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told ED! at the time: “Meghan is constantly in the public eye and scrutinised a lot. This brand can help her as it uses the patch to track stress on an app.”

But Ms Levin has suggested Meghan wasn’t “comfortable” with photographers focusing on her hubby.

Angela Levin has lashed out at Meghan again (Credit: YouTube)

‘A new low for Meghan’

Asked for her view by New magazine, Ms Levin claimed: “I think the patch is attention-seeking. I don’t think Meghan feels comfortable if someone else has the spotlight on them.

“Harry has had lots of pictures taken of him while away and he’s smiling in them. Is it then a coincidence that we’re now seeing these photos of Meghan out and about? I think this is a new low for Meghan.”

She went on: “In my opinion, Harry looks very happy in the photos, he was clearly enjoying himself. Meghan’s pictures in contrast give the impression that she’s somehow not happy.”

A ‘cry for help’ to Harry?

Meanwhile, it is has been claimed elsewhere that Meghan is trying to get through to Harry by wearing the patch.

An unnamed source alleged to Closer: “The last few months, even years, have been extremely hard for Meghan and there’s a real fear that this patch is a way for her to send a silent, but effective, cry for help to the people in her orbit – in particular Harry.”

Indeed, they believe Meghan may be indicating she’s taken on too much.

Furthermore, the insider is said to have added: “It’s an SOS that could signal that she’s really struggling with the sheer scale of stress and the weight of responsibility that’s on her shoulders.”

ED! has approached representatives for Meghan Markle for comment about New magazine and Closer magazine’s stories.

