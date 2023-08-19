Meghan Markle ‘relates to Princess Diana’s legacy as both identified as outsiders within the royal family’

A royal commentator has compared Meghan Markle and Princess Diana as royal family “outsiders”, a report claims in latest news.

Diana, who died in 1997, was the mother of Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband. By the time of death in a car accident in Paris, Diana was divorced from Harry’s dad, now King Charles.

Speaking to OK!, broadcaster Tessa Dunlop suggests there might be “aspects of Diana’s legacy” that Meghan “relates to”.

And she also claims Meghan and Diana both experienced challenges in their lives which might be considered “parallel”.

Princess Diana attends Trooping the Colour alongside her then-husband Prince Charles in the 1980s (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana news

Ms Dunlop told OK! that Diana “kind of understood the barmy nature of aristocracy” because of her own upbringing.

She went on to say Meghan didn’t have the same advantage because she was brought up in the US.

However, the historian went on to claim Meghan and Diana are “aligned” as “they both came from places of pain in terms of their childhood”.

She also said that means people who don’t enjoy happy childhoods grow up thinking differently to those who do.

Is Meghan Markle considered an ‘outsider’ when it comes to the royal family? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Diana and Meghan both identified as outsiders within the royal family’

Ms Dunlop also made mention of Meghan’s biracial heritage, but concedes Diana would not have gone through similar challenges in this manner.

She told OK!: “When you have that growing up slightly as an outsider within the family, you can see that slightly parallel in the way in which Diana and Meghan both identified as outsiders within the royal family.

“Certainly towards the end with Diana and even within her own marriage, feeling like the outsider and then of course she lost her HRH title and there was an element of calling truth to power by the end and feeling like she could go it alone.”

Ms Dunlop also reflected on how Diana had to ‘make it on her own’, and try to find her own way outside of the royal family.

Pundit claimed Meghan wanted to utilise Diana’s maiden name (Credit: New York Times Events YouTube)

‘Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana’

Back in June, another pundit claimed the Sussexes could utilise Princess Diana’s Spencer maiden name as part of a ‘rebrand’.

Tom Bower claimed: “What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana.

“That has always been her passion. That has also been Harry’s passion. And Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer – the new Diana.”

Mr Bower’s claims, however, have not yet happened.

