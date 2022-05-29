Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle‘s dad, ‘faces an uphill battle to regain his speech’ it’s been reported.

That’s according to a newspaper which also claims Thomas, 77, left hospital last night (Saturday May 28).

The Duchess of Sussex‘s father spent five days being treated by medics, it is believed, after reportedly suffering a stroke.

Thomas Markle is said to be out of hospital (Credit: GB News YouTube)

Thomas Markle latest health update

Meghan’s estranged dad apparently told MailOnline he has ‘lots of hard work to do’ as part of his recovery.

But Mr Markle is understood to have said to the news outlet he is determined to get well.

He also thanked nurses and doctors for their care – as well as supporters for their well wishes.

Furthermore, Mr Markle expressed his gratitude for surviving the health scare.

And he is also said to have offered his best wishes to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When Mr Markle’s stroke was first reported, it was claimed he had plans to fly over for the occasion.

Thomas Markle, pictured here in 2021: ‘I will thank people properly when I can’ (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

‘I can’t speak right now’

Mr Markle told the news outlet: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

How Thomas Markle is communicating with ‘limited speech’

The article also claimed the stroke has left Mr Markle with limited speech. It is reported the stroke was caused by a blood clot on the right side of his brain.

Additionally, he is said to have made strong progress.

The MailOnline piece added he has communicated by writing on whiteboard with a felt tip pen.

And it is through this method Mr Markle expressed he had hoped to ‘pay his respects’ to the Queen during his trip.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha told the press a few days ago: “He just needs some rest.

“It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years.

“That is unforgivable.”

