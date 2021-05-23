The Queen is apparently “deeply upset” after grandson Prince Harry turned on the royal family again.

The prince’s relationship with his family had been strained by his and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Then Harry recently followed it up by saying he wanted to break the “cycle of pain” passed down from Prince Charles to him with his own children.

And in The Me You Can’t See AppleTV+ series, he accused his family of exercising “total neglect” toward his and Meghan’s mental health.

The Queen has been upset by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chat with Oprah Winfrey made headlines across the world (Credit: SplashNews)

According to the Daily Mail, the whole thing has hit the Queen hard.

A royal source said: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

“It has been a very upsetting time.”

What has Harry said?

The prince appeared to take aim at his dad Prince Charles’ parenting on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody,” he said.

The Duke has spoken out against the monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

And in his new AppleTV+ documentary series, he suggests that Charles did not effectively help him grieve the loss of his mother Diana.

He also opened up about drinking in his youth to combat this unresolved grief.

And he said he fears that critics will not stop bashing Meghan.

“They’re not going to stop until she dies,” Harry said. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

The Queen is apparently very upset (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen and her family have had a tough time

It has been a tough time for the royals of late.

As well as Harry’s recent comments, the family has had to deal with the death of Prince Philip.

There was added upset this week when the results of an inquiry into Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview were revealed. The report found that journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” to secure his interview with the princess.

