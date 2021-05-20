A report into the Princess Diana Panorama interview has shown Martin Bashir used ‘deceitful’ methods to land the chat.

The report explored how the BBC and journalist Bashir – who interviewed the Princess of Wales – landed the infamous 1995 interview.

Former director-general of the BBC Lord Tony Hall has said he accepts the 1996 BBC inquiry into how Panorama secured its interview with Diana “fell well short of what was required”.

The Princess Diana interview investigated in new report (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

BBC apologises over Princess Diana interview

In a statement, Lord Hall said: “In hindsight, there were further steps we could and should have taken following complaints about Martin Bashir’s conduct.

“I was wrong to give Martin Bashir the benefit of the doubt…

“…basing that judgment as I did on what appeared to be deep remorse on his part.”

Report finds Martin Bashir used ‘deceitful’ methods to land the interview with Diana (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In addition, he said: “Throughout my 35-year career at the BBC…

“…I have always acted in ways I believe were fair, impartial and with the public interest front and centre.”

In conclusion, he added: “While Lord Dyson does not criticise my integrity…

“…I am sorry that our investigation failed to meet the standards required.”

Meanwhile, current Director-General of the BBC Tim Davie said: “The process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.

“We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.”

Diana did the interview in 1995 (Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP / SplashNews.com)

What else did the BBC say?

In addition, Mr Davie added: “While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century…

“…we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today.”

Meanwhile, Bashir issued a statement to apologise.

He said: “I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.

“It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret.”

In addition, he added: “The bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.

“Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the report today) unequivocally confirms this.. “..and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it.”

The report into the interview found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s “deceitful” tactics.

He had shown forged bank statements to Earl Spencer – Diana’s brother – to land the chat.

Diana spoke about her failed marriage to Charles and other personal details in the interview (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Elsewhere, Bashir stepped down as the BBC’s religion editor last Friday due to health issues.

Meanwhile, during the famous Panorama interview, Diana opened up on her marriage to Prince Charles and her struggles with bulimia.

Diana said of her marriage: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

This referred to Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, Earl Spencer previously said Bashir showed him “false bank statements”.

These reportedly became used to encourage Diana to give an interview to the BBC.

