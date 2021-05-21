Prince Harry has accused the Royal family of “total neglect” while opening up on his mental health struggles to Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex made the revelations in The Me You Can’t See, a new documentary on Apple TV+.

During the eye-opening episode, Harry also claims he was “silenced” after sharing his problems.

Prince Harry accused the Royal family of ‘total neglect’ in The Me You Can’t See (Credit: Apple TV)

What did Prince Harry say about the Royal family?

In the doc, Harry shared: “Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence.

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.”

Furthermore, Harry also criticised his father Prince Charles.

He added: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.

The Duke spoke out against the monarchy during the series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?”

The Duke also alleged certain family members told him to “play the game”.

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Harry has spoken out against his family.

During his bombshell interview with Oprah, the royal said that he felt “trapped” within the monarchy.

At the time, he admitted: “My father and my brother, they are trapped.

“They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where can I watch Prince Harry’s new series?

The Me You Can’t See is available to watch now on Apple TV+.

The streaming service, which usually costs £4.99 a month, also offers a seven day free trail.

In the doc, Harry opens up on his own mental health struggles and the “unresolved trauma” he’s faced.

Meanwhile, the series also features other celebrity guests and mental health advocates.

Speaking about the project, the Duke previously shared: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences.

“But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal.”

