The Queen and Prince Philip
Royals

The Queen ‘was prepared to deal with Philip’s death,’ claims author

The Duke of Edinburgh died last April aged 99

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

The Queen was “prepared” and “had the wherewithal” to deal with the death of Prince Philip, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Her Majesty for 73 years, died in April last year at the age of 99.

According to a royal expert, the Queen knew Philip was “getting old and weak”.

The Queen and Prince Philip during royal engagement
The Queen was ‘prepared’ for Philip’s death, an author claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

Robert Hardman, author of Queen of our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, told OK!: “The Queen has always been good in a crisis. She doesn’t panic, she doesn’t collapse. She’s a pragmatist.

Read more: The Queen ‘hopes to attend’ Prince Philip’s memorial as Palace issues update

“She’d been worried about him for a long time, but one of the upsides of lockdown is that they were together a lot more than they would have been.”

He added: “She relied on him a lot, but he was getting old and weak and she knew that. She was prepared, and had the wherewithal to deal with his death.”

Prince Philip during royal engagement
Prince Philip died last April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Next week, the Queen is expected to attend a memorial service for Philip.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

Buckingham Palace released details of the service today and confirmed members of the Royal Family will be in attendance.

A royal aide said the Queen “still hopes to attend” the service after struggling with mobility issues recently.

Earlier this month, sources claimed palace aides had warned the monarch to ‘pace herself’ ahead of the memorial service.

Read more: The Queen beefs up security at Balmoral as she ‘plans to spend more time in Scotland’

An insider told The Sun: “You can’t say she will definitely be at the service but there’s an element of pacing herself to make it happen.”

Despite her apparent mobility issues, sources claimed that the Queen is still “as committed to her duties of state as ever”.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice with Rose smiling
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
Arthur Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Has Arthur Thomas been recast? Does Alfie Clarke still play Arthur?
Phillip and Holly drinking wine on This Morning today
This Morning fans all make same complaint about Holly and Phil over booze segment today
The Queen in black with Prince Philip
The Queen ‘hopes to attend’ Prince Philip’s memorial as Palace issues update
William and Kate in Jamaica: Footage of royals meeting locals in Jamaica 'doesn’t look great', admits Lorraine
Kate and William in Jamaica: Tour footage ‘doesn’t look great’, admits Lorraine