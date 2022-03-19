The Queen beefs up security at Balmoral as she ‘plans to spend more time in Scotland’

In latest news about the Queen, security measures have reportedly been stepped up following claims she plans to spend more time at Balmoral.

The Sun reports “a ring of steel” is being put around Craigowan Lodge, said to be among her favourite homes.

It is believed the Queen usually stays at Craigowan Lodge, on the Balmoral estate, twice annually.

But, according to the tabloid, the 95-year-old monarch, could be at her Scottish Highlands retreat more frequently in the future.

The Queen, pictured here with her late husband Prince Philip, during a previous stay in Scotland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen: Latest news concerning her living arrangements

The Sun reports a new security gate, intercom system and CCTV cameras are due to be installed at Craigowan Lodge.

Approval from the local council for the measures is reportedly expected in the summer.

A secure gate, fence, police sentry point and CCTV are in place at the only other access road to the Lodge.

Furthermore, the seven-bedroom stone cottage – located a mile away from Balmoral Castle – has already been fitted with a £20,000 lift.

And the Lifton Trio lift that has been installed is also said to ‘wheelchair-friendly’. It is apparently the largest in its range with a capacity for three adults or a wheelchair user.

Recent reports have also speculated about the Queen’s mobility. She has been pictured using a walking stick and it is believed she no longer walks her dogs.

The Queen pictured in the grounds of Balmoral in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘The perfect place for the Queen’

A Balmoral insider told The Sun: “For many years we have thought it would be the perfect place for the Queen to spend more time when she’s older.

“It’s one of her favourite places in the country.

She can spend much more time there.

“With the proper lift and now this new security, it can effectively be sealed off so she can spend much more time there quietly in her late nineties.”

The Queen and Prince Charles attend the Braemar Gathering, just a few miles away from Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A royal source is said to have added: “This is not a retirement home.”

However, Buckingham Palace did not want to comment to The Sun.

The Queen has spent most of the last two years living at Windsor Castle, Berks.

It is thought she will never live at Buckingham Palace again.

