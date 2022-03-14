Worried Palace aides’ ‘warning to Queen’ ahead of Prince Philip service

The Queen has reportedly been warned by Palace aides to ‘pace herself’ ahead of Prince Philip‘s memorial later this month, latest news claims.

Her Majesty, 95, is due to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving on March 29.

However, she recently pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey which takes place today (March 14).

The Queen has reportedly been advised to ‘pace herself’ ahead of the Prince Philip memorial service (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, there were concerns about the monarch making the 30-mile journey from Windsor to London as well as her comfort during the ceremony.

Now, the Queen has been advised to “pace herself” by Palace aides.

An insider told The Sun: “You can’t say she will definitely be at the service but there’s an element of pacing herself to make it happen.”

The Queen lost her husband Prince Philip last April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Senior royal aides have apparently accepted that the “frailties that come with living a long life” are catching up with the Queen.

However, sources told the publication that Her Majesty is still “as committed to her duties of state as ever”.

It comes after reports claimed that the Queen hasn’t been “well enough” to walk her beloved Corgis and Dorgis for the past six months.

The Queen has had some health struggles over the last few months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen recently got over Covid-19 after testing positive.

She also endured a hospital stay in October last year.

The monarch also referenced her health during an in-person engagement recently, saying she was struggling with mobility.

A source told The Sun this weekend that the Queen apparently hasn’t been able to walk her dogs.

The insider claimed: “The Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis in time of crisis and stress and took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and then died last year.

“They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.”

The Queen’s husband of 73 years Prince Philip died on April 9 last year.

A memorial service will be held on March 29.

