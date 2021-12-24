The Queen will pay tribute to Prince Philip in her Christmas speech this year.

Prince Philip died weeks before his 100th birthday earlier this year.

When Her Majesty addresses the nation on Christmas Day she will be wearing the sapphire broach she wore on their honeymoon in 1947.

She also wore the special broach for her diamond wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, next to the Queen will be a framed photo of herself and Philip.

This Christmas marks the first the Queen will have spent without her husband of 73 years.

Her tribute to Philip will mark the first since his funeral was held earlier this year.

It will also come ahead of a special service of thanksgiving for the Duke.

The tribute will be held at a yet-to-be-revealed date in spring 2022 and will be attended by the royal family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Philip’s funeral this year was a much more low-key affair than it usually would have been.

As a result, it’s thought the Queen wanted to plan another event that would give her husband the send-off he deserves.

Harry and Meghan to attend Prince Philip service?

Meanwhile, sources suggest Harry and Meghan will be invited to the special service.

It’s thought that it will be a good way for the estranged pair to “break the ice” with the rest of the royals.

Harry and Meghan split away from the family last year after announcing their plan to step back from royal duties. They haven’t spent time with the family since the announcement of Harry’s “tell-all” book which is set to hit shelves next year.

Meanwhile, the Queen recorded her annual Christmas broadcast last week.

The 95-year-old monarch has not been seen out in public since early October following a bout of ill-health.

She has also given permission for Buckingham Palace to release a small number of unseen photos of the prince.

