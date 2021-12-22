Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of Princess Anne, has tested positive for COVID, according to reports.

A new report claims the 66-year-old is recovering from the virus.

However, the tabloid also claims this means the Queen is unlikely to spend Christmas Day with her daughter Anne.

Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence ‘ruled out’ of Windsor Christmas

According to MailOnline, Sir Timothy is isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Timothy reportedly sent out emails earlier this week saying that he had been in contact with a COVID transmitter and was testing positive himself.

ITV’s royal news editor Chris Ship claimed on Twitter this afternoon (Wednesday December 22) that neither Anne nor Sir Timothy will attend celebrations with her mother.

He wrote: “Whilst royal aides won’t say who WILL visit the Queen this Christmas, they do confirm that the Princess Royal and husband WON’T be at Windsor.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Who is Sir Timothy Laurence?

Sir Timothy Laurence is the Princess Royal’s second husband. They married in December 1992.

The Princess Royal and husband won’t be at Windsor.

Princess Anne’s first husband was Mark Phillips, between 1973 to 1992. They are parents to son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall.

Sir Timothy was equerry to the Queen between 1986 and 1989. He became a Vice Admiral in 2007.

What is the Queen doing for Christmas?

Plans were scrapped earlier this week for the Queen to spend a traditional royal family Christmas at Sandringham.

She will remain at Windsor Castle over the festive period instead.

A traditional pre-Christmas family gathering at Buckingham Palace has also been cancelled.

Royal fans were quick to hail the Queen for ‘showing more responsibility than Boris Johnson’ with her decisions.

It is thought Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will be with her over Christmas.

2020 marked the first time in 33 years she stayed at Windsor for Christmas instead of her country estate in Norfolk.

This year, however, will be her first without Prince Philip following his death in April.

