Prince William has revealed what he is hoping for this Christmas and it’s really not what you’d expect.

The Duke of Cambridge was asked what he’d like Santa to bring him during an interview on a hospital radio station.

William was speaking on the show when a patient of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust asked him the question.

He said that he’d really not been giving it much thought as he was too busy thinking about what his children are hoping for.

The prince made a joke about being a parent to three young children, saying: “I’ve not had much time to think about it because I’ve been thinking about my children and what they want for Christmas.”

What does Prince William want for Christmas?

Prince William then went on to say that what he’s really hoping for is a win for his favourite football team, Aston Villa, on Boxing Day.

“If I had to choose right now, then I would say I want my favourite team which is Aston Villa to win their football match on Boxing Day.”

The Birmingham-based team are due to play Chelsea on December 26.

However, Chelsea are the better team and, if the game does go ahead, they won’t enter the pitch as favourites.

The Prince wants a festive win for Aston Villa (Credit: SplashNews)

William has another wish too, that everyone gets to enjoy Christmas with as little impact from COVID-19 as possible.

He said that if he was in charge of the festive season, he’d throw a huge party and get rid of the virus. The prince added that he’d give cancer the boot too.

“I think I’d have to make sure everyone could enjoy it.

“So we’d have to bring everyone together and have a big party and there would be no COVID and there would certainly be no cancer in the world if I was in charge of Christmas for the day.”

What is William doing for Christmas 2021?

The Duke of Cambridge is facing another scaled back Christmas this year as COVID has reportedly forced the royal family to cancel traditional celebrations for the second year running.

The Queen has cancelled plans to host Christmas at Sandringham amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

Meeting and greeting royal fans on Christmas Day has been a tradition for the Queen and the royal family.

However, the whole stay has been cancelled once again this year and she will now spend it in Windsor.

It’s not yet known if William, wife Kate, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte will join her.

