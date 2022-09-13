The Queen was “clearly not well” just days before her death, says former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Her Majesty died at her Balmoral estate on September 8 at the age of 96. Her State Funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

Following her death, Boris opened up about the shock he felt upon hearing the news.

Speaking to the BBC, the former PM said the Queen had been “absolutely on it” just two days before she died.

Boris John says the Queen was ‘not well’

“One of the reasons it was so shocking on the eighth to hear about her death was because in that audience she had been absolutely on it. Just two days before her death,” Boris told the BBC.

Boris held weekly audiences with her to inform her about matters of national importance.

“She was actively focused on geopolitics, on UK politics, quoting statesmen from the 50s. It was quite extraordinary,” he said.

However, despite being “very focused” on her duties, Boris went on to say that Her Majesty was “clearly” not in good health.

“She seemed very bright, very focused. Look, she was clearly not well, I think that was the thing I found so moving when we all heard about her death two days later,” Boris continued.

The former PM then went on to praise the Queen’s “sense of duty”.

He said: “I just thought how incredible that her sense of duty had kept her going in the way that it had. Given how ill she obviously was, how amazing that she should be so bright and so focused. So it was a pretty emotional time.”

Boris also insisted that Her Majesty should be known by a different name, adding: “That’s why I think she should be Elizabeth the Great.

“Look at what happened to this country in her reign. The immeasurably advances in prosperity and opportunity and longevity, whatever your metric is.”

Harry and William reunite

Meanwhile, the Queen’s death prompted a reunion of royals that many thought was no longer possible.

On Saturday, William and Harry, as well as their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, greeted well-wishers together at Windsor Castle.

According to a royal source, William asked Harry and Meghan to join them following a phone call from King Charles.

“The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him,” a source said. “He thought it was an important show of unity for the Queen at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

It is believed that King Charles III wants the brothers to put their differences aside ahead of the Queen’s funeral next week.

