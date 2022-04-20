The Queen has made a decision ahead of her 96th birthday tomorrow (Thursday, April 21).

Her Majesty is returning to Sandringham so that she can reportedly feel “closer to Prince Philip” on her big day.

The Queen is reportedly set to make a return to Sandringham today (Wednesday, April 20) ahead of her 96th birthday.

More specifically, Her Majesty is going to be staying at Wood Farm to celebrate her big day.

Wood Farm is the former home of her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh lived in the cottage following his retirement in 2017. Philip turned the Sandringham estate into an organic farm and reportedly enjoyed tending the grounds too.

The Queen is reportedly set to be joined by friends and family tomorrow as she celebrates her 96th.

A royal source explained why the Queen wanted to go to Sandringham for her birthday.

“The Queen decided very recently that on her birthday she wanted to be as close as possible to her late husband and in an environment that was very close to both of their hearts,” they told the Mirror.

“Sandringham holds so many special memories for the Queen and Prince Philip as well as the rest of the royal family.”

They continued, saying: “It’s certainly a positive step that Her Majesty is feeling well enough and rested to enjoy her upcoming mini-break which she thoroughly deserves to celebrate her birthday.”

The royal source then went on to say that the staff at Sandringham “can’t wait” to welcome the Queen there today.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had travelled to Sandringham for “a private break” today.

Queen’s meeting with Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret trip to the UK to meet with the Queen last week.

The royal couple have reportedly been asked to be a part of the upcoming Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Prince Harry confirmed that he met the Queen last week in a new interview. However, some of his comments haven’t gone down well with royal fans.

During the interview, which dropped today, Harry said: “It was just so nice to see her [the Queen], she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me. I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Royal experts have slammed his comments about protecting the Queen. “His comment on US TV is a gross insult to all the royal family, the royal doctors and all the aides around HM,” one said.

“His arrogance knows no bounds.”

