The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee over a long weekend in June and now the guest list for a service of thanksgiving has been revealed.

And to say it includes a few shock guests could be a bit of an understatement.

Because the monarch – who is celebrating 70 years on the throne – has extended the invite far and wide and to some more controversial members of her family.

Her Majesty the Queen has extended the invite to Harry, Meghan and Andrew (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

The thanksgiving service will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3.

It will be the largest gathering of royals since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s 2018 wedding.

As a result, the monarch’s children, grandchildren and older great-grandchildren will be in attendance.

And, according to the Telegraph, that includes a trio of shock guests – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

However, they won’t be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

That honour is reserved for senior working royals including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William.

It takes place on Thursday June 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance at the thanksgiving service (Credit: Splash News)

Which royal children will be in attendance?

It’s not expected that Meghan and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet will attend the thanksgiving service.

However, following their appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial, it’s thought Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend along with cousin Mia Tindall.

As always, the Queen‘s presence at the event is expected to be a decision made at the last minute.

However, the thanksgiving service and Trooping the Colour are the two events Her Majesty is expected to be seen at over the weekend.

Disgraced Prince Andrew accompanied his mother to Prince Philip’s memorial service last month (Credit: Splash News)

Andrew, Meghan and Harry reunited with the royal family

The thanksgiving service will mark the second time Prince Andrew has been seen at a royal event in as many months.

Last month he escorted the Queen to Prince Philip’s memorial service.

At the time there were reports Prince Charles and Prince William were unhappy he was placed front and centre with the monarch.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time Meghan has been reunited with the likes of Charles and William since she stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.

