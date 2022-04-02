In Prince Andrew latest news, a report claims Prince Charles and Prince William ‘won’t tolerate him taking centre stage again’.

That’s according to one royal expert, who believes Andrew won’t have a role in the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Richard Fitzwilliams claims the Duke of York may never be part of royal events at all in the future.

Prince Andrew accompanied the Queen to her seat (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Andrew latest news

Andrew supporting his mother the Queen at the memorial service for Prince Philip earlier this week surprised many observers.

The Queen’s youngest son travelled from Windsor to Westminster Abbey together.

However, Andrew also supported his 95-year-old mother as she took her seat for the memorial.

Read more: The Queen told Charles and William ‘it was her wish for Andrew to escort her to memorial’

Reports have claimed the Queen “overruled” Charles and William to allow Andrew to escort her.

Additionally, the Queen’s eldest son and her grandson were said to be “absolutely united” it was “simply unnecessary” for the Duke of York to be assisting her.

Furthermore, it is also claimed Prince Charles and Prince William were “dismayed” over Andrew’s role.

Prince Charles will reportedly ‘not tolerate Andrew’s future involvement’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Mr Fitzwilliams indicates the disgraced royal won’t have a role in forthcoming events.

The royal commentator said to The Mirror that the heirs to the throne will not be keen on Andrew turning up during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

‘Andrew won’t play any role in the Queen’s Jubilee’

Mr Fitzwilliams told the tabloid: “[Andrew] won’t play any kind of a role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, of that I think we can be quite sure.”

Both Prince Charles and Prince William are “totally opposed”, he claims.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and two of their children at Tuesday’s memorial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal expert added: “It’s a non-starter.

“I do believe what we saw at Westminster Abbey was the Queen allowing him to physically supporting her after she supported him.”

Read more: ‘Truth’ behind Prince Andrew’s role with Queen at Prince Philip’s memorial ‘revealed’

Mr Fitzwilliams did reason, however, that Andrew was “always” going to attend his late father’s memorial.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Andrew for comment.

