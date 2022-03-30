‘Truth’ behind Prince Andrew’s role with Queen at Prince Philip’s memorial ‘revealed’

Prince Andrew’s role at his late father’s memorial showed the Queen is standing by her son, a pundit believes.

The Queen arrived at the Westminster Abbey memorial service for Prince Philip with her disgraced second son.

Andrew is said to the Queen’s favourite and they travelled from Windsor together.

However, he also supported his mother, 95, as she took her seat for the service. And this surprised some observers.

Prince Andrew and his role at the memorial service has come in for lots of attention (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine on Prince Andrew and the Queen

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly reflected on how newspaper front pages have been dominated by Prince Andrew and the Queen, rather than focused more on the service itself.

The host pondered whether that might suggest Prince Andrew – stripped of his honorary military titles earlier this year – has been rehabilitated.

However, royal pundit Russell Myers indicated Prince Andrew’s role may have surprised members of his own family.

Russell also suggested plans previously indicated Prince Andrew would be sitting with his daughters, rather than “front and centre”.

Prince Andrew supporting the Queen has dominated headlines (Credit: ITV)

‘Andrew has been pushing himself’

The journalists also suggested Prince Andrew “put himself forward” for the position.

“He has been pushing himself, as he always has done. We know about his character,” Russell said about Prince Andrew.

I think this is the Queen standing by him.

He continued: “However, this should have been about the Queen, about the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Russell Myers believes the Queen ‘is standing by’ Prince Andrew (Credit: ITV)

‘Situation has potentially gone now’

Russell also noted he believes the public moment with his mother – just weeks after a settlement with Virginia Giuffre in his civil sex case – may also indicate a sign from the Queen herself.

The journalist continued: “[Prince Andrew] had always denied those allegations so I think this is the Queen standing by him.

“He hadn’t admitted any wrongdoing, that situation has potentially gone now.

“But let’s not make any bones about it. There was a reason for [him stepping away from royal duties].”

