Stacey Solomon has opened up about the backlash she faced over her comments about the Queen.

A Loose Women clip from 2018 resurfaced earlier this month (September).

In the clip, which went viral at the time too, Stacey shared that she didn’t understand why the monarchy exists.

Following the Queen’s death, the clip once again began doing the rounds on social media.

As a result, Stacey faced backlash from some, many of whom assumed the interview was new.

Stacey Solomon breaks silence over Queen backlash

At the time, in 2018, Stacey had said on Loose Women: “I don’t get any of it. I don’t get why we are so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same.”

Following backlash recently, Stacey broke her silence during an interview.

“They’re regurgitating it at the moment, which is really difficult because obviously, I didn’t say it on the Queen’s passing,” she told The Guardian.

She went on to double down on her viewpoint and explained that she “doesn’t understand” why the taxpayer pays for them.

“I have nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady. But I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world,” said Stacey.

Stacey went on to share that she believes the UK’s priorities are wrong. There is currently a cost of living crisis impacting millions around the country.

As a result, the Loose Women star thinks taxpayer money would be better spent elsewhere.

“Some of our kids weren’t even getting school lunches, and to know a huge amount of money is going to somebody who doesn’t need it, I just couldn’t get my head around that,” she added. “It would be cool if there was an opt-in opt-out version and you can opt to give it to somebody else.”

When is King Charles’ coronation?

Following the Queen’s death, her son Charles became King.

King Charles is reported to be considering holding his forthcoming coronation on June 2, 2023.

However, he seems to be taking Stacey’s concerns into consideration.

As a result, the budget for the affair is thought to be strict with Charles wanting to remain respectful of the current financial climate.

One royal source told the Mirror that Charles understands that Brits are currently going through an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

They claimed: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy. This project could certainly be said to fit with his vision.”

