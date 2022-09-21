King Charles to select particularly wrenching date for coronation in loving tribute to Queen?

King Charles could hold his coronation on a particularly wrenching date next year in tribute to his late mother, it has been claimed.

The Queen‘s coronation took place on June 2 1953.

And it’s thought Charles could decide to be crowned on the 70th anniversary of his mother’s coronation.

Not only that, but his will likely be a slimmed-down crowning ceremony.

King Charles coronation date

Reports claim King Charles could hold his coronation on June 2 2023.

This would be the 70th anniversary of his mother’s historic ceremony.

The coronation has been given the name Operation Golden Orb – and planning is already said to be underway.

He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.

It’s thought Charles will use the occasion to put his stamp on the monarchy. This would see him putting into place his plans for a slimmed-down royal family.

Reports claim the ceremony would be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s.

Hers was an entirely lavish ceremony that’s thought to have cost £1.57 million.

In today’s money, this would equate to around £45 million.

What will happen at the coronation?

The traditional aspects of the ceremony will remain unchanged, it is thought.

However, King Charles will still include a celebration of the Queen’s life, it’s claimed.

As well as that, it’s reported he will try to celebrate and “protect the diversity” of the UK. He’ll do this by inviting members of different faiths to be part of the congregation at Westminster Abbey.

One royal source told the Mirror Charles is “very aware” of the “struggles” Brits are currently facing and his coronation will reflect this.

“The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision,” the source claimed.

Another insider told The Sun there’s “no rush” to hold the ceremony and “is an awful lot of planning” still to do.

However, they did add: “But it will be in May or June depending on what is going on in the world.

“It potentially could happen on the anniversary of the Queen’s ­coronation on June 2 — that is one thing that is naturally considered.”

Statement after mourning period ends?

However, with the royal family still in their official period of mourning, a spokesperson said the coronation isn’t on Charles’ mind right now.

“The King is not thinking about the coronation right now as it is a long way in the distance,” a statement read.

“He is concentrating on what he is doing now during this royal mourning period.”

The period of mourning ends on Monday (September 26). Nothing will be officially announced before then.

